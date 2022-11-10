Right-handed batter KL Rahul disappointed in the ongoing semi-final against England in the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval as he departed in the second over of the match after scoring just five runs. The right-handed batter chased a wide delivery bowled by Chris Woakes, and ended up giving a simple catch to Jos Buttler. The batter's stay at the crease lasted just five balls, and his innings included one boundary in the first over bowled by Ben Stokes.

This is Rahul's fourth single digit score in the five games that he has played against top eight-ranked teams in T20 World Cups.

In the 2021 T20 World Cup, he recorded scored of 3 and 18 against Pakistan and New Zealand. While in the ongoing tournament, he registered scores of 4,9 and 5 against Pakistan, South Africa and England.

After Rahul lost his wicket early, trolls on Twitter targetted the batter for a poor show in the semi-final.

Here are some of the reactions

In the ongoing match between India and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India did not make any changes to their playing XI while England made two changes bringing Phil Salt and Chris Jordon into the lineup in place of injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.

