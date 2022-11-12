Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan gave a savage response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his viral tweet after England defeated India in the T20 World Cup semi-final. In his tweet, the Pakistan Prime Minister had taken a dig at Team India, referring to their loss to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup and to England in the semi-finals of this year's event. "So, this Sunday, it's: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup," Sharif had tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Irfan gave a befitting reply to the Pakistan Prime Minister. He tweeted that unlike Pakistan, Indians don't celebrate the defeat of other teams.

"Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai (This is the difference between you and us. We are happy with ourselves, you look for happiness when others are in trouble. That is why you are not concentrating on your country's well-being)," Irfan replied to Sharif's tweet.

Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 12, 2022

Pakistan will take on England in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

On the eve of the final, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was asked about Prime Minister Sharif's tweet.

To which, he responded: "There is no pressure as such. But sorry to say, I didn't see this tweet so I have no knowledge of it. But yes, we just try to give our best against the opposition."

While England have a slight edge over Pakistan, Babar is confident that his bowlers can make the job easier for them.

"England is a competitive team, their (10-wicket) win to reach the finals against India was a proof of that," he said.

"Our strategy is to stick to our plan and use our pace attack as our strength to win the finals.

"Utilising the powerplay to grab as many wickets will be essential for the match."