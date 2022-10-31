India lost to South Africa by 5 wickets in a Group 2 match between the sides in Perth on Sunday. The game saw a sensational start from South African pacers, reducing India to 49 for 5 at one stage, to a dominating finish from David Miller. The Proteas were superb in terms of their fielding in the game as well. They grabbed all the opportunities to keep the Indian batters under the pump throughout the first innings after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first.

While all the South African fielders put a good effort, the one from Kagiso Rabada stood apart. The South African pacer took a sensational catch at deep fine leg to help his side get rid of India batter Hardik Pandya.

On the third ball of the 9th over, Hardik tried to play a pull shot on ball of Lungi Ngidi. He was looking to keep the ball down but an outside edge of his bat saw the ball flying to Rabada at deep fine leg.

For a moment it seemed that the ball would fall in front of Rabada but the South African fielder ran forward in no time and dived to perfection to take the catch inches before the ground.

Talking about the match, South Africa successfully chased down a 134-run target against India in Perth by 5 wickets in a low-scoring game. David Miller hit an unbeaten 59 off 46 balls and Aiden Markram scored 52 as the Proteas reached home in 19.4 overs. It was Suryakumar Yadav's 68 off 40 balls that had helped India post 133 for 9.

After the loss, India slipped to the second spot in the Group 2 table with South Africa claiming the pole position with 5 points. The Proteas have a net run rate (NRR) of +2.772.

On the other hand, India have four points from three games. Their NRR is +0.844.