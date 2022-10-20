Pakistan cricket team received a big boost from the return of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to the team ahead of the start of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round. Playing his first game after the long injury layoff, Shaheen looked on song right from the start as he bamboozled the Afghanistan batters with his pace and swing in the warm-up match. Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan, welcoming Shaheen back to the team, posted a cheeky tweet on social media that has sent fans into a hysteria.

Shaheen put in a solid show for Pakistan against Afghanistan on Wednesday. He dismissed both Afghanistan openers -- Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a golden duck and Hazratullah Zazai for 9 (from 11 balls).

In fact, Shaheen's delivery to dismiss Gurbaz was a toe-crushing yorker that even saw the Afghan batter to seek medical attention. The video of the delivery has widely been shared on social media.

Shaheen finished the match with the figures of 2 for 29 in 4 overs. His performance deservedly earned plenty of plaudits but the manner in which Shadab tweet for him, deserves the numero uno spot in the list of tweets.

"Kabhi mujhe bhi esay dekho jesay ball ko dekh rahe ho. Welcome back @iShaheenAfridi," he tweeted.

Kabhi mujhe bhi esay dekho jesay ball ko dekh rahe ho. Welcome back @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/4NguQ5HKQE — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 19, 2022

Hasan Ali, another Pakistani speedster, commented on Shadab's post saying: "Hum dekh laty hai ap ko."

Hum dekh laty hai ap ko pic.twitter.com/PEzhvByvlM — Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) October 19, 2022

Pakistan did a reasonable job with the ball against Afghanistan, restricting them to a score of 154/6 in 20 overs. But, with the bat Babar Azam & Co. didn't get the opportunity to play more than 2.2 overs as rain came downpouring at the Gabba in Brisbane.

This was Pakistan's last warm-up match ahead of the Super 12 showdown against India. However, even the Indo-Pak match is under the threat of a washout, with the forecast suggesting excessive rain in Melbourne on Sunday.