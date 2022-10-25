The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday saw a big controversy taking place when Mohammad Nawaz's fourth delivery of the last over of the game was termed a waist-high no-ball by the umpire. Before that ball, the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was inclined towards Pakistan but the decision of umpire proved to be a big turning point in the game. Virat Kohli's 82 not out off 53 balls helped India win the nail-biting contest on the last ball. The match ended but not the discussion about the decision.

While many felt that the decision made by the umpire was wrong, others suggested that they should have consulted the TV umpire before passing a verdict.

Amidst all the ongoing debates and discussions revolving around the decision, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has come up with a hilarious suggestion to determine the waist-high no-balls.

"Suggestion: Every player gets their waist height measured pre-tournament then Hawkeye just tells us whether a full toss is below or above that mark," wrote Neesham on Twitter with a laughing emoji.

Suggestion: Every player gets their waist height measured pre-tournament then Hawkeye just tells us whether a full toss is below or above that mark — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 23, 2022

India needed 13 runs off 3 balls when Nawaz bowled the no-ball to Kohli. The batter hit it for a six and India fetched a total of 7 runs off it. It saw the chasing team needing 6 runs off 3 balls with the next delivery being a free-hit.

India won the game on the last ball of the match. They successfully chased down the 160-run target against Pakistan with 4 wickets in hand.

Earlier, three wickets each from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya had helped India restrict Pakistan to 159 for 8 after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game.