India's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup received a major jolt earlier this week as ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the marquee event due to a back injury. Due to this same injury, Bumrah had also missed the Asia Cup. Ever since the news was made official of the pacer being ruled out of the T20 World Cup, several fans on Twitter have been trolling Bumrah for being available for his franchise Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, but not for Team India.

On Wednesday, Bumrah posted an Instagram story, taking a dig at his critics and he used the famous quote of Winston Churchill.

The quote reads: "You will never reach the destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks."

A day after the BCCI announced that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup, the star pacer had tweeted saying he was "gutted" to be missing out.

"I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones," he tweeted.

"As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," the 28-year-old added.

Bumrah has been a lynchpin in India's bowling department and his absence will be a big one, especially in conditions where he has always enjoyed bowling in.

Promoted

India have Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar in their standby list, and one of them could be a potential replacement.

Another name that is doing the rounds is Mohammed Siraj, who was drafted into India's squad for the ongoing series against South Africa to replace Bumrah.