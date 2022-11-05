One of the finest batters to ever play the sport of cricket, Virat Kohli, turned 34 on November 05, 2022. While Virat Kohli is with the Indian team in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022 on his special day, an exciting video of him has been shared by the broadcaster of the tournament on Twitter. In the video, Kohli can be seen answering some of the 'most-Googled' questions about him. The video starts with the right-handed batter being asked if he is the 'GOAT' of cricket.

Kohli is widely considered one of the best players to don the Indian jersey. It isn't only with respect to what Kohli brings onto the field but also the way he has modernised the sport, highlighting the importance of fitness, that has made him an icon. Hence, he remains one of the most-searched personalities on Google.

In the video shared by Star Sports, Kohli gave a humble response when asked if he is the 'GOAT' of cricket. The iconic cricketer answered: "No, I don't think I would consider myself as the GOAT of cricket. Only two people qualify for that, Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Vivian Richards."

What better day to get to know #KingKohli than his own birthday?



Watch @imVkohli answer the most searched questions about him as you cheer for him for #INDvZIM!



And catch more fun chats on #CricketLIVE: Sunday, 1 PM on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/bURvTu5tyd — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 5, 2022

Some of the other questions asked in the video were:

Virat Kohli's favourite Australian ground?

The Adelaide Oval

Which is your favourite Dessert?

Malva Pudding (had it in South Africa)

Your favourite desi Dessert

Gajar ka Halwa

Virat Kohli's weight and height

Promoted

Height - 5' 11'' and Weight 74.5kg to 75kg

At the age of 34, Kohli has shown that he is still at the peak of his powers. Be it as a batter or a fielder, he remains an inspiration for budding cricketers.