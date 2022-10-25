Virat Kohli played one of his best innings on Sunday as his unbeaten 82 off 53 balls guided India to a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup campaign opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Chasing 160 runs in 20 overs, India were tottering at 31 for 4 at one stage but Kohli's magical knock helped them win the game from there. Kohli raced to his fifty in 43 balls before scoring 32 runs off the next 10 deliveries he faced as India won the game on the last ball of the match.

As soon as India got over the line, there was no control on the emotions of the fans. Even former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan too went crazy over India's remarkable victory.

After the game, Pathan was even spotted hugging and lifting Kohli, who was the architect of India's win over their arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Later, Irfan Pathan wished his fans on Diwali, with a reference to Virat Kohli: "Patake to Kal hi is bande ne fod diye the,Diwali aaj Mubarak ho Sabhi ko. Lots of love to all. #HappyDiwali." The post has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Patake to Kal hi is bande ne fod diye the,Diwali aaj Mubarak ho Sabhi ko. Lots of love to all. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/LFRyyxoNJh — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2022

"I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end," said Kohli on his knock after the game.

While the cricket pundits hailed Kohli's knock against Pakistan as the best innings by the player to date, he himself rated it above the famous Mohali knock he played against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

"Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik (Pandya) kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support," concluded the batting maestro.