Already the ODI World Cup holders, England completed an unique double as they defeated Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 to become the world champions in the shortest format as well. A plethora of reactions surfaced on social media after England's 5-wicket victory over Pakistan on Sunday. A tweet from former India cricketer from Irfan Pathan, who has been working as a pundit in the T20 World Cup, also garnered plenty of attention as he congratulated Jos Buttler & Co. for the triumph.

Pakistan had a dramatic journey in the T20 World Cup that saw them qualify for the semi-finals after nearly dropping out of contention. Babar Azam & Co. needed a favour from the Netherlands, who defeated South Africa, to enter the semi-finals race once again.

After reaching the semis, Pakistan secured a convincing victory over New Zealand to enter the final, where the eventual champions England defeated them.

Reacting to England's win, Irfan Pathan tweeted" "This has been a graceful World Cup victory for team England. Well played."

The word 'graceful' in Irfan's tweet is the reason why the post garnered excessive traction on social media. Earlier, Irfan's tweet on the Pakistan cricket team had gone viral.

"Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai. And this is not for the player. NEVER," he had tweeted after India's T20 World Cup exit.

England saw a big performance from the 'big-game player' Ben Stokes again as his unbeaten half-century inspired the 2010 champions to a 5-wicket win. For Pakistan, the injury to Shaheen Afridi played a big role in the team's loss.