Since winning the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Indian cricket team hasn't been crowned champions in the shortest format of the game. Even the last ODI World Cup win came back in 2011. Ahead of the start of India's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022, skipper Rohit Sharma said that the players in the team aren't talking much about the fact that they are playing in a 'World Cup'. Rohit also explained the logic behind such an approach.

Since the 2007 and 2011 triumphs, India haven't done as well in World Cups as they would've liked. After last year's T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli stepped down as captain, paving way for Rohit Sharma to take the baton. The Hitman is now doing all he can to keep the atmosphere in the team as relaxed as possible.

"It's a big honour to captain. This is going to be my first world as a captain, so I am pretty excited about that. It also gives us a great opportunity to do something really special. every time you come for the world cup, it's a great feeling. The boys are quite pumped up. We had a great prep in Perth," Rohit said in a video shared by the BCCI.

"Like I said, World Cup is World Cup. It's a big event, but at the same time, we have made a constant practice of not talking too much about it because it's important to be in the present and think what you need to do on that particular day. That will allow us and help us to execute what we want to do on that day," Rohit said when asked about the team's approach for the tournament.

Rohit was a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007. He was only a newcomer in the team back then but is one of the most established stars and a skipper at present. Having tasted success in the T20 World Cup 15 years ago, the Hitman would be keen to repeat the feat as a captain this time.