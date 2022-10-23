An India vs Pakistan cricket clash is always an emotional rollercoaster, for the players involved as well as the fans. The stakes are always high and it goes on to stratospheric levels when it is a World Cup match. In the ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 match between the two arch rivals, that is currently underway in Melbourne, the impact of this was clearly visible on the face of Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

A video of Rohit's extremely emotional expression, with eyes closed, during the national anthem, was posted on Instagram by the ICC.

The video has immediately gone viral with Indian fans showering love on Rohit, who is leading the Indian team for the first time in an ICC tournament.

Watch Video of Rohit Sharma's emotional expression during national anthem vs Pakistan

Rohit spoke after winning the toss and also informed that India had decided to go in with 7 batters in the playing XI.

"We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them. We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners," Rohit said.