India take on England in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday and preparations for the key clash is underway in both the camps. England came though as the second placed team in the Group 1 of the Super 12 stage while India topped Group 2 by winning 4 out of their 5 matches. Rohit Sharma's team had narrow wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh and lost to South Africa. The team registered big wins against Zimbabwe and Netherlands.

Ahead of the big semifinal, India's fourth in the history of the tournament, all eyes are on captain Rohit Sharma as he has failed to get a big score under his belt so far.

Rohit scored a half century against Netherlands but he himself accepted that he was not happy with his form. He has looked to get away to quick starts at the top of the order but has not managed that so far.

His opening partner KL Rahul has hit form over the last two matches and that should unburden Rohit. The India captain is one of the most destructive batters in the world game once he gets going and the fans would hope he does so in the business end of the tournament.

Promoted

Ahead of the match, Rohit was seen assessing conditions at the Adelaide Oval ground, in a video posted by the ICC on Instagram.

Rohit was discussion areas of the ground where he can look to score runs. The Adelaide Oval is a unique ground as it has short boundaries on either side while the straight boundaries are longer.

Rohit, one of the best pullers of the ball in India, will look to target the shorter boundaries against England, who have a strong fact bowling attack.