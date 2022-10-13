In comparison to the 2021 T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team has a few fresh faces in the roster for the 2022 T20 World Cup. With the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, etc. taking a step up, the expectation from the team is to bring an end to the excruciating wait for the world champions' title. Though there are still a number of players who have the quality to continue at the top for years to come, former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels India will have a 'new team' after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"I have been part of the system for the last six-seven years, first as a coach and now I am watching from the outside, and I think this is as good a line-up as India has ever had in T20 cricket. I see India having a new team after this World Cup," ICC quoted Ravi Shastri as saying.

"With Surya (Yadav) at No.4, Hardik (Pandya) at No.5 and Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik at No.6 it makes a massive difference as it allows the top order to play the way they are playing."

Under the guidance of Shastri, India failed to progress from the group stage of the T20 World Cup last year. Shastri stepped down as the team's head coach after the event and paved the way for Rahul Dravid to take up the job. Under Dravid, India have developed a new approach towards the shortest format but there remain a few concerns too.

Speaking of the problem areas in the current Indian team, Shastri feels the players really need to step up in the field if they are to win the title Down Under.

"One area that India will have to pick up and start right from the beginning is fielding," he said.

"They need to work hard and get their A-game on the field when they step out (in the first game) against Pakistan. Those 15-20 runs that you save can make all the difference because otherwise every time you get out to bat, you need to get 15-20 runs extra," Shastri added.

Shastri gave the example of Sri Lanka as he further explained the importance of good fielding in big tournaments.

"For sides like Australia, England, South Africa they field like crazy. Look at what Sri Lanka did in the Asia Cup with fielding. They won a tight game against Pakistan riding on fielding," Shastri asserted.

