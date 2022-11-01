After India's loss to South Africa in a Group 2 match at the T20 World Cup, things have become tricky for Pakistan, which has won one lost two of its three games so far. South Africa (5 points, 3 games) are now on top of Group 2. India (4 points from 2 games) with upcoming matches against Bangladesh (Nov 2 in Adelaide) and Zimbabwe (Nov 6 in Melbourne) are well within striking distance of a semi-final berth. Pakistan have two points from three games and need a series of favourable results to go their way in order to advance to the semi-finals.

Talking about India's game, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that he had hoped that India will defeat Pakistan.

"India ne marwa diya humein (India have nearly ended our chances) by losing to South Africa. Not India's fault though, Pakistan played so badly. We left this thing to others. I was wishing and hoping, India would come strong and hard. This goes to show that when you are against a quality bowling attack, the condition of the subcontinent teams come out in the open," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel. "If they would have players patiently, maybe they would have done. India have left us disappointed."

Promoted

Akhtar also said that Indian batting had been exposed by South Africa. "India have been exposed in front of South Africa fast bowling but they are not and about because they'll have easier matches now. Pakistan have to face a difficult opponent in South Africa. It still looks difficult and impossible but I am still backing my tea. Let's see what happens," he said.

India next play Bangladesh on Wednesday while Pakistan next face South Africa on Thursday.