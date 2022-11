Team India will be hoping to get back on the winning track in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as they take on Bangladesh on Wednesday in Adelaide. However, the match could get washed out as Adelaide experienced heavy rain on the eve of the match. The cricket lovers would be keeping their fingers crossed. So far, India have played three matches, winning two and losing one against South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh have also registered victories in the two games and lost one from their first three matches.

The winner of this match will have one foot in the semi-finals. Both India and Bangladesh will be aware of that as they go head-to-head in Adelaide.

The Super 12 game is at risk of being abandoned due to rain, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a 60 per cent chance of rain. "Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h," read the forecast for Wednesday, as per Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

The current T20 World Cup has been adversely affected by the weather, particularly in Melbourne, where four games have been abandoned or affected due to rain, including three that were called off without a ball being bowled.

Earlier, Team India did their practice session indoors due to rain in Adelaide on Tuesday. Coming to India's match, the Men in Blue are heading into the game after a five-wicket loss to South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh won their previous game against Zimbabwe by three runs.

India is in the second position with four points and two wins in three matches. Bangladesh is in the third position with four points and two wins in three matches.