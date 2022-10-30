For the ongoing T20 World Cup Super 12 clash against South Africa on Sunday, India brought in an extra batter in the form of Deepak Hooda in place of left-arm spinning all-rounder Axar Patel. There are no other changes made to the playing XI from the previous match against the Netherlands. As a result, for this game, India have bowling options of -- Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya. Deepak Hooda can also roll his arm over if there is a need for it.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa.

"We will bat. It's a good surface, we know what to expect and what to do on this pitch. We had a camp across at the WACA, helped us get used to the bounce for both batters and the bowlers," Rohit said at the time of toss.

"But this is an important game from where the tournament is, we just have to follow the routine and trust the process, just stay calm and execute the plans. One change - Axar misses out, Hooda is in," he added.

Team India is currently at the top of Group 2 standings with four points while South Africa are in the third spot with 3 points from 2 games.

India playing XI:Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.