IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Updates: David Miller, Aiden Makram Help South Africa Beat India By 5 Wickets
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022, Score Updates: Aiden Markram has been dismissed by Hardik Pandya for 52 but South Africa are still in command in the chase of134 runs vs India in Perth.
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup, Super 12 Live Updates: David Miller is still there at the crease as South Africa are in commmand in the chase of 134 runs vs India in Perth despite losing Aiden Markram for the latter's individual score of 52. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh dented South Africa's start with two wickets in one over. It was Suryakumar Yadav's 68 off 40 balls that helped India post 133 for 9 vs South Africa after skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bat first. Lungi Ngidi picked four wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa straight from Optus Stadium, Perth:
- 20:04 (IST)India vs South Africa: FOUR! SA need 1 in 3!A short ball down the leg side from Bhuvneshwar and David Miller has hit it for a four. South Africa need 1 more in 3 balls.
- 20:03 (IST)India vs South Africa: SA need 5 in 4!A single from Wayne Parnell and David Miller is back on strike. South Africa need 5 more to win off the remaining 4 balls.
- 20:02 (IST)India vs South Africa: SA need 6 in 5!A dot ball fro,m Bhuvneshwar Kumar and South Africa need 6 in 5 now.
- 20:01 (IST)India vs South Africa: SA need 6 in 6!Despite conceding a boundary off the first ball, Shami conceded only 6 runs off his over. South Africa need 6 more to win off the remaining 6 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the last over.RSA 128/5 (19)
- 19:59 (IST)India vs South Africa: FOUR! Fifty for David Miller!A four from the bat of David Miller and it's a fifty for him in 40 balls. He along with Aiden Markram (who departed for 52) deserves the credit for putting South Africa in such a dominating position. The Porteas need 8 more in 11 balls.RSA 126/5 (18.1)
- 19:54 (IST)India vs South Africa: WICKET!A wicket for Ravichandran Ashwin but it seems it is too late for India now. Moreover, it is Tristan Stubbs who departs and a set batter David Miller is still there. In case the equation matters, South Africa need 12 to win off 14 balls.RSA 122/5 (17.4)
- 19:51 (IST)India vs South Africa: Another SIX from Miller!David Miller has hit another six to Ashwin. This time it is over long-off. South Africa need 13 more in 16 balls. Mere formality remains in the game now and it depends on South Africa how sooner they want to end this.RSA 121/4 (17.2)
- 19:49 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX from Miller!In the slot from Ashwin to David Miller and the batter has hit him over long-on for a six. South Africa need 19 more to win in 17 balls.RSA 115/4 (17.1)
- 19:49 (IST)India vs South Africa: South Africa need 25 in 18Ravichandran Ashwin will bowl the 18th over and this is likely to be the defining over in this game. South Africa need 25 more in 18 balls. Can Ashwin provide India a hope from here?RSA 109/4 (17)
- 19:39 (IST)India vs South Africa: WICKET! Markram is gone!Aiden Markram has finally been dismissed. Hardik Pandya gets his wicket and India can now have some sigh of relief, momentarily at least. South Africa need 34 more to win off the remaining 26 balls. It is still their game to lose.RSA 100/4 (15.4)
- 19:32 (IST)India vs South Africa: Fifty for Aiden Markram!Aiden Markram has raced to his fifty in 38 balls. This has been a dominating knock from the South African batter. He started on a positive note despite the pitch playing well for pacer, dug in his heels and then later capitalized on the good start.RSA 95/3 (14.5)
- 19:28 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX! South Africa need 49 in 3617 runs came off Ravichandran Ashwin's third over and South Africa are favourites from here. They need 49 more off the remaining 36 balls to win this game with both Markram and Miller looking really dangerous at the moment. Needless to say that India need a wicket.RSA 85/3 (14)
- 19:25 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX!A fuller ball from Ravichandran Ashwin and David Miller has hit it over the long-off for a six. South Africa need 60 more to win in 41 balls and the partnership between Miller and Aiden Markram grows to 50 runs.RSA 74/3 (13.1)
- 19:24 (IST)India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma misses a run-out chance!The Indian fielders have suddenly lost their discipline. Aiden Markram survives once again as this time, Rohit Sharma has missed a clear-cut run-out chance. All Rohit needed was to hit the ball on the stumps, but he failed to do so despite being really close.RSA 68/3 (12.5)
- 19:18 (IST)India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram dropped!OMG! What have you done Virat Kohli! He has dropped the catch of Aiden Markram at deep mid-wicket. The South African batter hit the ball directly into the hands of Kohli but the latter made a mess of it and dropped the sitter eventually.RSA 64/3 (11.5)
- 19:16 (IST)India vs South Africa: FOUR on byes!A four on eyes for South Africa and this makes it a really expensive over from Hardik Pandya. 16 runs came off it and South Africa need 78 more to win off 58 balls.RSA 56/3 (11)
- 19:14 (IST)India vs South Africa: FOUR! 50 up for South Africa!Another short ball from Hardik Pandya but this time David Miller has played a really beautiful pull shot on it for a four between the deep fine leg and square leg fielders.RSA 51/3 (10.4)
- 19:12 (IST)India vs South Africa: FOUR!Another lucky boundary for South Africa. It was a short ball from Hardik Pandya and Aiden Markram went for a pull shot but rather edged the ball. To Markram and South Africa's good luck, the ball went over the wicketkeeper's head for a four.RSA 46/3 (10.2)
- 19:08 (IST)India vs South Africa: South Africa need 94 in 60The duo of Aiden Markram and David Miller have added 16 runs off 26 balls for the fourth wicket. South Africa need 94 more in 60 balls. If India could manage to get a wicket or two here, the chase is going to be really tough for South Africa as the Indian bowlers are having a good time at the middle.RSA 40/3 (10)
- 18:57 (IST)India vs South Africa: India lose a review!David Miller was caught plump in front of the stumps it seemed but umpire was convinced. India went for a review but the snickometer suggested that Miller had knicked the ball before it hit his pad.RSA 32/3 (7.1)
- 18:53 (IST)India vs South Africa: FOUR!A sweet cover drive from Aiden Markram for a four. He looks the more settled batter when compared to the other ones from South Africa, but he too has been struggling at times as the pitch is really good for the fast bowlers.RSA 30/3 (6.5)
- 18:46 (IST)India vs South Africa: WICKET!Temba Bavuma has been dismissed by Mohammed Shami. He went for a ramp shot but got an outside edge of his bat and Dinesh Karthik took a really good catch behind the stumps by diving to his right. South Africa are three down and this match hangs in balance now!RSA 24/3 (5.4)
- 18:43 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX!A lucky six for South Africa this is! Temba Bavuma went for a pull on the last ball of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's third over but got a edge on it. To his goodluck, the ball flew over the wicketkeeper's head for a six.RSA 21/2 (5)
- 18:36 (IST)India vs South Africa: FOUR!That's a really good shot from Aiden Markram. It was a short ball on a good height from Arshdeep Singh outside off stump but Markram jumped in air to adjust himself on it and cut the ball from the backward point region for a four.RSA 13/2 (3.3)
- 18:29 (IST)India vs South Africa: WICKET!This is the second wicket of the over for Arshdeep Singh. Rilee Rossouw is the man to depart. He was trapped in front of the stumps but umpire was unconvinced. Arshdeep felt that the ball might have slid down the leg side but Rohit Sharma decided to go for a review after a brief chat with wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. And it gave India their second wicket!RSA 3/2 (1.3)
- 18:23 (IST)India vs South Africa: WICKET!Arshdeep Singh has struck on the first ball of his first over. Quinton de Kock departs for a 3-ball 1. It was a fuller delivery outside off stump that swung away from de Kock after being pitched. De Kock had already committed himself on the drive and got a thick outside edge to KL Rahul at slip.RSA 3/1 (1.1)
- 18:20 (IST)India vs South Africa: 2nd innings underwaySouth Africa's chase is underway in Perth. Bhuvneshwar is bowling the first over while Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are the ones facing him in the first over.
- 18:11 (IST)India vs South Africa: India post 133/9 vs South AfricaOnly 6 runs came off the final over bowled by Anrich Nortje, including a wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. India have posted 133 for 9 in 20 overs. All to India's bowling now as the target is not that big for South Africa.IND 133/9 (20)
- 18:06 (IST)India vs South Africa: WICKET!Mohammed Shami has been run out by Anrich Nortje and India are nine down now with only two balls remaining in the game. Shami missed his shot and there was no single but a desperate effort from him and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to steal a run saw the former getting run out.IND 130/9 (19.4)
- 18:02 (IST)India vs South Africa: WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav is gone!Suryakumar Yadav departs for 68 off 40 balls. An innings that was laced with 3 sixes and and 6 fours. India are now likely to finish for a really low total. Meanwhile, it is the second wicket of the over for Wayne Parnell and his third in the game.IND 127/8 (18.5)
- 17:59 (IST)India vs South Africa: WICKET!That's the end of Ravichandran Ashwin's knock. He departs after scoring 7 off 11 balls. It was a short ball from Wayne Parnell, Ashwin wanted to get it over the mid-on but he hit the ball high in the air and Kagiso Rabada took a really good catch there after running behind.IND 124/7 (18.1)
- 17:57 (IST)India vs South Africa: FOUR!Four! Only Suryakumar Yadav can play such shots. It was a short ball outside off stump from Kagiso Rabada and Suryakumar hit a four past the mid-off fielder. India are on the track for a fighting total now.IND 122/6 (17.4)
- 17:53 (IST)India vs South Africa: Back-to-back FOURS!Suryakumar Yadav is firing on all cylinders. He hit two consecutive fours in the over of Keshav Maharaj to help India fetch 10 runs off it overall. He is unbeaten on 61 off 36 balls.IND 115/6 (17)
- 17:47 (IST)India vs South Africa: WICKET!Dinesh Karthik departs after scoring 6 runs off 15 balls. He was struggling at the middle and his innings comes to end on the ball of Wayne Parnell. It was a short ball from the left-arm pacer to which Karthik tried to take him on but got an outside edge on the pull and got out on backward point.IND 101/6 (15.1)
- 17:41 (IST)India vs South Africa: Fifty for Suryakumar Yadav!A four down the ground and Suryakumar Yadav has raced to his fifty. He has been India's man for a comeback in this game. The right-handed batter gets to his fifty in only 30 balls despite the rest of the Indian batters struggling against South Africa.IND 99/5 (14.4)
- 17:40 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX!Banged in short from Ngidi and Suryakumar has pulled it over fine leg fence for a six. Suryakumar races to 46 off 27 balls with the six now.IND 95/5 (14.1)
- 17:38 (IST)India vs South Africa: Economical over from MarkramAiden Markram has conceded only 5 runs in his first over. This will South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma some relief as Keshav Maharaj has already conceded at 9 runs per over in his two overs so far.IND 89/5 (14)
- 17:33 (IST)India vs South Africa: SIX!This is a good and safe shot from Suryakumar Yadav. He danced down the track and hit a Keshav Maharaj delivery right over the bowler's head for a six. Sensible batting this is from India's number 4.IND 81/5 (12.4)
- 17:31 (IST)India vs South Africa: Suryakumar, Karthik look to rebuildThe pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik is taking its time at the middle as there is very less batting left after them. The duo has added 24 runs off 21 balls so far for the sixth wicket. Runs have not come at a brisk pace for India in the last three overs or so, but more importantly they haven't lost any wicket in the phase.IND 73/5 (12)
- 17:21 (IST)India vs South Africa: Complete dominance from Proteas!South Africa have dismissed five Indian batters and conceded only 60 runs in the first 10 overs after being invited to bowl first in the game. This is a terrific start for the Proteas. Meanwhile, the pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik is the key for India from here.IND 60/5 (10)