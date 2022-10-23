IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022, LIVE Updates: No Rain As Of Now In Melbourne, 40-Overs Contest Expected
India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Score Updates: India aim to get off to a winning start vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, Super 12, Group 2 Live Score Updates:India and Pakistan will face off against each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The skies are so far clear in Melbourne and one can expect a full 40-overs-a-side contest. The Rohit Sharma-led side would look to avenge defeat they suffered at the hands of Pakistan in last year's World Cup. On the other hand, Babar Azam and co will look to get off to a good start. It would be interesting to see what team combination both sides go in with. It would also be interesting to see whether Mohammed Shami gets a go in the playing XI or not. In terms of head to head record, India have the upper hand as they have won five T20 World Cup matches out of six they have played against Pakistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of T20 World Cup Match between India and Pakistan straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground
- 12:13 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Rajasthan Royals post hilarious tweetAhead of the India-Pakistan game, Rajasthan Royals came up with a hilarious tweet!
Waqt badal diya, jazb… pic.twitter.com/Ixk7ageSgX— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 23, 2022
- 12:08 (IST)Ind vs Pak: How will Pakistan lineup for this contest?How will Pakistan lineup for this contest against India? Will pakistan play four pacers in their lineup? All eyes on Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf
- 12:04 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Sun is out in Melbourne!The sun is out in Melbourne! This is exactly what the fans wanted to hear!
Good News— A B B A S (@AbbasKhan175) October 23, 2022
The sun is out in Melbourne,
Fans have started arriving in Stadium #INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Rr322PwG58
- 12:00 (IST)Ind vs Pak: How will India lineup for this clash?How will India lineup for the clash against Pakistan? Will Mohammed Shami get a game? Will Harshal Patel find a place?
- 11:56 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Here's a peak into India's preparationsThe Rohit Sharma-led side are prepared for this high-voltage clash against Pakistan. Have a look at India's build-up for the contest
Pre-match build-ups done— BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2022
Team preparations done
IT IS TIME FOR #INDvsPAK #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QPyMQrbZVI
- 11:54 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Pakistan team on their way to the groundThe Babar Azam-led side are on their way to MCG! PCB's official handle posted a video of the side leaving their team hotel for the venue for the match against IndiaHere's the video
GAME DAY #WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/AqvU79z8is— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2022
- 11:50 (IST)IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli on cusp of big recordAce batter Virat Kohli is on cusp of a massive record and he would look to go past Sachin Tendulkar
- 11:45 (IST)India vs Pakistan: What the head to head record say?India have been dominating Pakistan in all World Cups, and barring last year, India have not suffered any other defeat against their arch-rival in World Cups.
- 11:35 (IST)India vs Pakistan: What weather to expect for this clash?Everyone has a question on the back of their minds and it is -- will it rain in Melbourne and will the weather play a spoilsport?We have some good news as skies are so far clear and one can expect a full 40-overs a side contest
- 11:33 (IST)India vs Pakistan: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our Live coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between India and Pakistan. Toss to take place at 1 PM with Live action slated to begin at 1:30 PM IST!Stay tuned...