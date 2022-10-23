IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022, Highlights: Vintage Virat Kohli Knock Helps India Edge Pakistan In Thriller
India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, Highlights: India defeat Pakistan by four wickets, owing to a masterclass by Virat Kohli
India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup, Super 12, Group 2 Highlights: Virat Kohli played one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup as he played an unbeaten knock of 82 as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India were in trouble throughout the chase of 160, but Kohli first played an anchor role, and then he took on the mantle of hitting the big ones, and in the end, it was his class that helped India triumph over Pakistan. Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took three wickets each as India restricted Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs.(SCORECARD)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Here are the Highlights of T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground:
- 17:41 (IST)IND vs PAK: How a flawless Virat Kohli shifted gears!Lifting India from a precarious state of 31 for 4 with the partnership of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli raced to his fifty in 43 balls. India needed 44 to win off the remaining 17 balls back then and it seemed that it was Pakistan's game to lose, but Kohli's belief and brilliance handed the cricket fans a story for ages. Kohli beautifully changed his gears from there and hit 32 runs off the next 10 balls to take India home.
- 17:36 (IST)IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli named Player of the MatchOnly if anyone had even an iota of doubt in mind, Virat Kohli has been officially named the Player of the Match. To be honest, we all knew who was going to clinch the award ever since India got over the line. India make a memorable and winning start to their campaign in T20 World Cup with a sensational win over their Asian neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan.
- 17:32 (IST)IND vs PAK: "I'm lost for words," says Virat Kohli"I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik (Pandya) believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen Afridi bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris (Rauf) is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. (Mohammad) Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts... Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher... The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."
- 17:29 (IST)IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli scored 82 not out off 53 ballsVirat Kohli walks back with an 82 not out off 53 balls. India skipper Rohit Sharma is ecstatic, he is lifting Virat Kohli on the ground. He knows the value of this win. And guys!!! What a knock it was from Kohli. We are well aware of the fact that he knows how to held his nerves but THIS KNOCK is definitely going into in the pages of history as one of the best the world has ever witnessed. It had everything - the class, the vintage touch, the thrill, the audacity, the belief and the execution.
- 17:25 (IST)IND vs PAK: India win the game!!!Ravichandran Ashwin has hit the winning runs. India have won the game by 4 wickets. What a stunning win this is for India. They remained out of the game for the majority part in the chase but eventually managed to clinch the last-ball thriller. Could not have asked for a better India vs Pakistan game.IND 160/6 (20)
- 17:23 (IST)IND vs PAK: It's a wide! India need 1 in 1 nowMohammad Nawaz has bowled a wide down the leg side and India need 1 in 1 ball to win the game. It's their game to lose from here.
- 17:22 (IST)IND vs PAK: WICKET! More Drama!!! India need 2 in 1 ball!Dinesh Karthik has been run out by Mohammad Rizwan and India need 2 runs to win off the final ball. This match has a lot of drama still left in it and we are just one ball away to see the winner. Or is it going to be a super-over?IND 158/6 (19.5)
- 17:19 (IST)IND vs PAK: India need 2 in 2 balls!India need two more runs off remaning two balls. Virat Kohli was cleaned up by Mohammad Nawaz on the free-hit and the Kohli-Karthik duo smartly ran for a couple to take the equation down to 2 off 2 balls.IND 158/5 (19.4)
- 17:17 (IST)ND vs PAK: No-ball and a SIX! India need 6 in 3Mohammad Nawaz bowled a no-ball in height and Virat Kohli slammed it for a six. India need 6 more in 3 balls. Oh, what a game this is!IND 154/5 (19.3)
- 17:15 (IST)IND vs PAK: A couple and India need 13 off 3A couple of runs from Kohli and India need 13 off 3 now.IND 147/5 (19.3)
- 17:14 (IST)IND vs PAK: India need 15 off 4Dinesh Karthik stepped down the track and mishit the ball in front of long-on for a single. All to Kohli now.IND 145/5 (19.2)
- 17:13 (IST)IND vs PAK: WICKET! Hardik is gone!Hardik Pandya has been dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz on the first ball of the final over. It is to note that according to the new ICC rules, new batter Dinesh Karthik will be on strike irrespective of whether the batters crossed their paths or not. India need 16 off 5 balls now.IND 144/5 (19.1)
- 17:11 (IST)IND vs PAK: Another SIX from Kohli!Virat Kohli is playing a terrific knock here at the MCG. Call it magic, call it class or call it a Kohli special, but the most important thing is that it has kept India alive in the hunt. India need 16 runs off the final 6 balls.IND 144/4 (19)
- 17:09 (IST)IND vs PAK: SIX from Kohli!Virat Kohli has hit Haris Rauf for a six straight over the bowler's head. What a knock this is turning out to be from the run machine.IND 138/4 (18.5)
- 17:08 (IST)IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf bowls the 19th overHaris Rauf s bowling the 19th over. This means that Mohammad Nawaz will be bowling the last over. Rauf has given only three runs in the first four balls.IND 132/4 (18.4)
- 17:05 (IST)IND vs PAK: FOUR! Kohli on fire!Ladies and gentlemen, this game is not yet over for India and it is the chase-master Virat Kohli who has kept them alive in the hunt. This is vintage Kohli on the show. Shaheen Afridi pitched it short and Kohli pulled him over the short fine-leg for a four. India need 31 more to win off the remaining 12 balls.IND 129/4 (18)
- 17:03 (IST)IND vs PAK: FOUR!Virat Kohli is taking on Shaheen Afridi! This is pure class from the India batter. Shaheen missed his yorker and Kohli hit the lower full-toss over cover for a four. The boundaries are big but Kohli's placement is beating all that.IND 123/4 (17.3)
- 17:01 (IST)IND vs PAK: FOUR! Fifty for Virat KohliA four from Virat Kohli on the first ball of the over of Shaheen Afridi and with it, Kohli races to his T20I fifty. He has been India's savour on the numerous of occasions in the past. Can he take them over the line again? Well, let's see how he goes from here.IND 116/4 (17.1)
- 16:59 (IST)IND vs PAK: India need 48 to win in 18 ballsOnly 6 runs came off the last over of Naseem Shah and India now need 48 runs more to win off the last three overs. Shaheen Afridi , Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf have one over each remaining.IND 112/4 (17)
- 16:55 (IST)IND vs PAK: 6-run over from Haris Rauf!Haris Rauf has bowled a 6-run over and that leaves India needing 54 runs more to win in 24 balls. This match is slowly and gradually slipping out of India's hand. They need a big over soon or mere formality will remain.IND 106/4 (16)
- 16:50 (IST)IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in T20IsVirat Kohli has surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. Back to the game, India need 60 more to win off the remaining 30 balls. Kohli is batting on 47 off 32 balls, while Hardik pandya is batting on 32 off 25.IND 100/4 (15)
- 16:48 (IST)IND vs PAK: FOUR! Pure class from Virat Kohli!Virat Kohli came down the track to Naseem Shah. The bowler followed him with a fuller ball onto the pads but a classical Kohli flicked it fine enough to beat the short fine-leg fielder for a four. This partnership has kept India in the hunt.IND 98/4 (14.4)
- 16:47 (IST)IND vs PAK: Superb running!Given the boundaries at the Sydney Cricket Ground are too big, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are smartly stealing doubles by nudging the ball. India need 68 more to win off 35 balls.IND 92/4 (14.1)
- 16:43 (IST)IND vs PAK: FOUR from Kohli!A short ball from Shadab Khan and Virat Kohli beautifully got on the backfoot and hit the ball past the point fielder for a four. The fielder at deep did give a good run and eventually a dive in a bid to stop the ball, but it had enough legs to run to the boundary.IND 87/4 (13.1)
- 16:40 (IST)IND vs PAK: FOUR! 50-run partnershipShaheen Afridi bowled it onto the pads of Virat Kohli and the latter flicked it down the leg side for a four. Kohli is so aware of the field that he doesn't need to take any risk to get quick runs. The ball beat the square leg fielder. The partnership for fifth wicket grows to 51 runs. India need 78 more in 44 balls.IND 82/4 (12.4)
- 16:38 (IST)IND vs PAK: SIX! 20-run over from Mohammad Nawaz!Hardik Pandya slams the third six of the over on the last ball and it's his second six in the over. Mohammad Nawaz conceded 20 runs in it. India need 86 more to win off the remaining 48 balls. The match is on guys!IND 74/4 (12)
- 16:36 (IST)IND vs PAK: SIX from Virat Kohli!This is turning out to be a over for India. Virat Kohli danced down the track and slammed Mohammad Nawaz's delivery over long-on for a big six.IND 67/4 (11.4)
- 16:35 (IST)IND vs PAK: Pakistan lose a review!Pakistan revieved against an umpire's decision for the wicket of Virat Kohli and they lost a review in the process. The ball missed Kohli's bat and hit his front foot before going into the hands of wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.IND 61/4 (11.3)
- 16:32 (IST)IND vs PAK: SIX from Hardik Pandya!In the slot from Mohammad Nawaz and Hardik Pandya slammed it for a six over deep mid-wicket. India need 100 more in 53 balls. This partnership is the key for them. The duo have added 29 runs for the fifth wicket so far.IND 60/4 (11.1)
- 16:28 (IST)IND vs PAK: FOUR from Hardik Pandya!A boundary comes for India after a long time. It was in the slot from Shadab Khan and Hardik slammed it straight down the ground for a four.IND 49/4 (10.2)
- 16:23 (IST)IND vs PAK: Pakistan well in control!Shadab Khan has bowled a three-run over and that further increases the pressure on India. India need 119 more to win off the remaining 11 overs. It is worth highlighting that Shadab has bowled two overs so far and has given only 5 runs in it.IND 41/4 (9)
- 16:20 (IST)IND vs PAK: India need 122 in 72 ballsThis is a terrific start for Pakistan. They are in complete control at the moment. No doubt they have bowled well so far, but the poor shot selection of Indian batters too is a big reason for their forgettable start in the game.IND 38/4 (8)
- 16:13 (IST)IND vs PAK: WICKET! Poor running costs a wicket!Axar Patel is run out and India have lost four wickets against Pakistan in their chase of 160 runs. The southpaw nudged the ball to mid-wicket and wanted to take a single. Non-striker Virat Kohli took some steps forward and then sent him back, but Axar failed to make it in time as Mohammad Rizwan whipped the bails off at the other end.IND 31/4 (6.1)
- 16:05 (IST)IND vs PAK: WICKET! Surykumar Yadav is gone!A poor shot from Surykumar Yadav and he is gone! Haris Rauf gets his wicket, he is breathing fire and his animated celebration style speaks volumes about what this wicket means to Pakistan. It was a short ball bowled on the body. It was a rising delivery and Suryakumar wanted to play an upper-cut but edged the ball to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. He falls for 15 off 10.IND 26/3 (5.3)
- 16:04 (IST)IND vs PAK: FOUR! What a shot!Surykumar Yadav is batting on a different planet these days. It was short ball from Haris Rauf and he pulled it for a four towards deep mid-wicket.IND 26/2 (5.2)
- 16:02 (IST)IND vs PAK: Pakistan in control!This is a beautiful start for Pakistan. They have sent both the Indian openers -- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul -- back to the hut. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are new to the crease and that has helped Pakistan control India's scoring rate. The required run rate for India is over 9 now.IND 22/2 (5)
- 15:57 (IST)IND vs PAK: FOUR!Oh, what a shot it is! This is what you call form! Suryakumar Yadav got a fuller delivery on the stumps and he hit a beautiful straight drive on it for a four. This was the first ball he was facing in the game, but the shot will tell you a different story, for sure!IND 14/2 (3.3)
- 15:55 (IST)IND vs PAK: WICKET! Rohit falls for 4Haris Rauf has provided Pakistan the second breakthrough. Rohit Sharma edged the good length dleivery outside off stump and Iftikhar Ahmed at first slip took a really good catch diving to his right. Rohit departs for 4 runs off 7 balls.IND 10/2 (3.2)
- 15:53 (IST)IND vs PAK: Appeal for LBW!Shaheen Afridi beat Virat Kohli with a sharp inswinging delivery. The ball hit Kohli on the back pad but it was certainly the height that saved him. Umpire was unconvinced with the appeal for an LBW and Pakistan didn't decide to review it.IND 10/1 (3)
- 15:46 (IST)IND vs PAK: WICKET! KL Rahul is gone!KL Rahul has played the ball on his stumps. Naseem Shah bowled a good length delivery outside off stump and Rahul got an inside edge onto it while trying to defend the ball. It's not the first time that Rahul has lost his wicket in such a manner. He falls for 4 runs off 8 balls.IND 7/1 (1.5)