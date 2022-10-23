IND vs PAK: "I'm lost for words," says Virat Kohli

"I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik (Pandya) believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen Afridi bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris (Rauf) is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. (Mohammad) Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts... Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher... The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."