India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-final
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: The winning team will face Pakistan in the final match of the ongoing mega event.
IND vs ENG Live, 2nd Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022: India face England at Adelaide Oval.© AFP
India vs England, T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-final LIVE Updates: India and England square off in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday. The high-octane match takes place at the Adelaide Oval. It is worth noting that Pakistan have already advanced to the final of the event with a one-sided win over New Zealand in the first semi-final. The winner of today's game will set up a final clash with Pakistan. Talking about India and England, the Rohit Sharma-led side had entered into the semi-finals after topping Group 2 table, while the Jos Buttler-led team advanced after a second-place finish in Group 1. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the T20 World Cup Match between India and England straight from Adelaide Oval:
2nd Semi-Final, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022, Nov 10, 2022
Match Yet To Begin
IND
ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
% chance to win
IND 54%
ENG 46%
- 11:46 (IST)India vs England, 2nd semi-final Live: First things first!How is the weather going to remain today during the game? Will it rain or is it going to be a promising weather? As per the weather forecast, there are 20 percent chances of rain today at the Adelaide Oval. To know about the weather in detail GO HERE
- 11:32 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome of the live blog of the second semi-final match of the ongoing T20 World Cup that takes place between India and England at the Adelaide Oval. You will get all the updates related to the game here. Stay connected!
