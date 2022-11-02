Another T20 World Cup match, another inspiring performance from Virat Kohli, leading the Indian team to a crucial victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday. In what was his 3rd half-century in 4 matches, Kohli has practically spearheaded India's charge in the tournament with his bat. But, only a couple of months ago, even his place in the Indian team was being questioned, owing to poor form issues. While many former cricketers and pundits were doubting Kohli, his captain Rohit Sharma didn't have a pinch of doubt in his mind with regards to the former skipper.

It was only in the Asia Cup 2022 that Kohli truly found his mojo back, slamming the much-awaited 71st international hundred against Afghanistan. Since then, Kohli hasn't looked back.

"In my opinion, he was always there," Rohit said on being asked about Kohli's return to form. "It was a matter of a few innings here and there, he got it in the Asia Cup. We never had any doubts and the way he has been batting in this World Cup has been tremendous and he is really doing it for us (on Kohli) Also liked the way how KL played today. We know what sort of a player he is, if he bats the way he can, he puts the team in a different position. Our fielding was brilliant, some of the catches we took were great to watch. It's a high-pressure game, to take those catches shows the ability of our guys and jpnestly I never had any doubts about our fielding," Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony."

Rohit also admitted that he was nervous when Litton Das was going all guns blazing at the start of the match. It was only after a spectacular run-out from KL Rahul that the Bangladesh opening batter was dismissed.

Promoted

"Bit of both. I was calm and nervous at the same time. It was important for us as a group to stay calm and execute our plans. With 10 wickets in hand it could've gone either way but after the break we did well," he said.

Rohit himself hasn't found much form in the T20 World Cup. He would be keen to find rhythm before the semi-finals begin.