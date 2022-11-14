Team India's humiliating exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 raised many eyebrows. Rohit Sharma & Co. claimed a number of narrow wins in the tournament which could've gone either way and were completely outclassed in the semi-final against England. Be it the Indian players, the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the selection committee and even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) management, all of those involved are under the spotlight. Former England captain, Michael Vaughan, has given a piece of advice to the BCCI, suggesting what he would do if given the charge of Indian cricket.

"If I was running Indian cricket I would swallow my pride and look at England for inspiration," Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph Uk. "What English cricket has to make sure now is we are at the forefront of white-ball cricket for years. Young players are now coming into a group that has won so much that it should feed down the system. At the top of it all is Jos Buttler, World Cup-winning captain at first attempt. That is huge for him."

Vaughan also explained how the England cricket team 'used data' to plan their strategy against the Indians as well as Pakistan to give them the best possible chance of winning both matches.

Promoted

"Yes they (England) have great players but they have good strategies too. The way they use data is smart. The semi-final was a masterclass in beating India. Bowling first was a brave step but they knew Virat Kohli likes a number to aim for. They front-loaded Adil Rashid which meant Rishabh Pant did not come in until later. Against Pakistan, he was tactically spot-on with his bowling changes. Buttler has had a trend and pattern but they have every tool in the bag with the ball so are able to counter whatever the opposition throws at them," he said.

By winning the 2022 T20 World Cup, England became the first team in white-ball cricket history to win hold the 20-over title and the 50-over title at the same time.