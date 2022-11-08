Pakistan cricket team earned a huge lifeline in their semi-finals qualification hopes after South Africa's loss to the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup Super 12s. The result opened up new gates for Pakistan and they defeated Bangladesh to go through. Babar Azam, in a video from the Pakistan team's dressing room, was seen asking his players to continue doing what they have been doing so far in the tournament, as they enter the semi-finals. But, Wasim Akram is quite unhappy with the video.

Akram, in a chat on A-Sports, said his fellow panelists, which include the likes of Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik - that such videos shouldn't be recorded. In fact, Wasim even said that he would "get hold of the guy recording the video" and tell him to not shoot anything inside the dressing room.

"If I was Babar, I would get hold of that guy who is making a video. Sometimes, certain things are personal. I am all for social media, players interacting with their fans and everything. But I have not seen any other team do it in this World Cup? So yeah, the urge to get extra numbers (followers, likes), cut it down. This is too much," Akram said on the Pakistani channel.

Akram also said that he is all for social media and cricketing things being shared online for fans but there are certain personal matters that are discussed in the dressing room which aren't meant to be recorded and shared with the public.

Promoted

"There are recordings taking place all the time. Imagine if I am sitting and not knowing that someone is recording - a message that I want to give my team. Just tell him, 'Guys, relax for two days. Do it some other place but not the dressing room," he further said.

Courtesy of the victory over Bangladesh, Pakistan have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. They will New Zealand next in the semi-final 1 on Wednesday.