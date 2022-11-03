India and Bangladesh gave the cricket fans yet another thrilling encounter at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Matches between the two sides have often been intensely fought and same was the case on Wednesday. After India set a 185-run target, Bangladesh had a great start with Litton Das smashing a 21-run half-century. The Shakib Al Hasan-les side reached 66/0 in seven overs when rain interrupted play. After the stoppage, the revised target was 151 but Bangladesh fell short by five runs.

The thrilling contest was reminiscent of another close India-Bangladesh match that happened at the 2016 T20 World. In a Super 10 match in Bengaluru, India gave Bangladesh a 147-run target. In the chase, Bangladesh needed 11 runs off the final over, bowled by Hardik Pandya. The drama intensified after Bangladesh scored nine off the first three balls. Then Pandya took two wickets off the next two balls as the equation came down to two runs off the last ball. Then MS Dhoni affected a run out of Mahmudullah in the last ball as India won by one run.

Recalling the match ahead of Wednesday's contest, former India coach Ravi Shastri provided an interesting anecdote.

"I saw [MS] Dhoni give the ball to Hardik [Pandya]. I went to the toilet. I wasn't going to face the tension. They had gathered the players in the balcony as they only needed three runs or whatever. I went to the toilet," Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying on Star Sports by Indian Express.