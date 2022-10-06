Former India batter Wasim Jaffer feels that Deepak Chahar should replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, which had also forced him to miss the Asia Cup last month. Chahar impressed the management during the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa. Jaffer feels Chahar should be given a nod ahead of Mohammed Shami, considering his recent exploits during India's 2-1 series win over the Proteas.

"I think, I probably see Deepak Chahar being the replacement because he is getting to play and he is going to play again in the ODIs and it makes sense, he is somebody who is bowling well and he is someone who can contribute with the bat as well. He is a quality new-ball bowler and I do not think he lacks variation. If you give him the odd over at the death, he can do something about it," Jaffer said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo.

To back his claim, Jaffer said that Shami has not played much cricket of late, adding that Chahar can also contribute with the bat.

"Shami has not played any cricket so it will be unfair to put him straight into the T20 World Cup squad without any game time. If he is selected, he would get a couple of practice games but to put him straight into T20 World Cup without any match practice, it will be unfair. So, I think probably looks like Deepak Chahar might be that replacement," he added.