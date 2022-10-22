The Indian cricket team is all set to open its T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday. It would be after a long while that the team will be without MS Dhoni in any capacity. Though Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he was with the Indian team in the 2021 T20 World Cup as a mentor. This time, however, Dhoni is not associated with the Indian squad in Australia, in any manner whatsoever.

In an event, however, the moderator or host tried to ask a World Cup-related question to Dhoni. The Ranchi-born wicket-keeper batter gave a cheeky response saying "I am not playing in the World Cup".

Here's the video from the event that has surfaced on social media:

"Iam not playing the world cup". - MS Dhoni in recent interview !! #MSDhoni © : @mahakshi4710 pic.twitter.com/3O2ZGtxVbZ — Nithish MSDian (@thebrainofmsd) October 20, 2022

Since Dhoni left India's captaincy, the team has struggled to win ICC events. It was under his leadership that India won the unprecedented treble of the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and ICC Champions Trophy (2013).

Virat Kohli took over India's reins after Dhoni left captaincy. Despite taking the team to a new level with his aggressive style of leadership, Kohli didn't succeed in helping India become World Champions in any of the three formats.

After the 2021 T20 World Cup, Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as India's captain across the three formats. The Hitman has done wonders in the Indian Premier League as a captain and is now looking to translate that success into international cricket as India's full-time skipper.