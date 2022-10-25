Team India scripted a memorable win over Pakistan in their Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. With Virat Kohli rising to the occasion and smashing 82* off 53 balls, Team India claimed the victory on the very last ball chasing 160. Opting to field first, Team India started off on a great note with Arshdeep Singh dismissing the openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, within 4.0 overs. Later, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed anchored the innings and changed the momentum of the game. In the 12th over, Iftikhar smashed three sixes on all-rounder Axar Patel as he conceded 21 runs in his over.

Axar was not brought back to bowl a single over in the rest of the match as skipper Rohit Sharma went with Ravichandaran Ashwin as the spin option. Post-match, former India cricketer Madan Lal praised Rohit Sharma for his decision and called it the 'highest point of his captaincy'.

"I think Rohit not bowling Axar Patel after his expensive over was the highest point (of his captaincy in the match). He looked toward his more experienced spin bowler in Ashwin. He bowled Ashwin three as too many runs were conceded at that point. I believe it was the highest point of his captaincy today," Madan Lal told Aaj Tak.

Apart from Madan Lal, former India batter Suresh Raina also lavished praise on Rohit and said that he is a player with a lot of respect in the team.

"I think he has a lot of respect in the team. The communication he has in the dressing room. He is a leader inside and outside. I always felt he had better communication and players respect him," said Suresh Raina.

In the match between India and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan were restricted to 159/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 160, India were 31/4 in the 7th over, but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put on 113 runs for the fifth wicket and this stand was broken in the final over of the game by Nawaz when he dismissed Hardik, who scored 40 runs.

However, Kohli was able to steer the chase in the final over, helping India script a memorable win.