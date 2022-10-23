India and Pakistan will square off against one another in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Super 12 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning 1:30 PM IST. Rain is anticipated for the fixture so it needs to be seen whether the weather changes the plans of both teams in terms of the respective playing XIs. When one talks about head-to-head record in T20 World Cups between India and Pakistan, it is the former who has better record as they have won five out of six matches.

However, India had suffered a ten-wicket defeat when they last met Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The match was played at Dubai last year, and nothing went in favour of the then Virat Kohli-led side.

Here's all the matches that India and Pakistan have played in T20 World Cup

2007 (Group Stage Match)

The match was one for the ages as it saw a bowl-out and the then MS Dhoni-led side came on the right side of the result. India batted first and posted 141/9 in 20 overs, owing to a 50-run knock by Robin Uthappa. Misbah-ul-Haq tried his best to take Pakistan over the line, but in the final two balls of the last over, S Sreesanth held his nerve to send the match to a bowl out. India then registered a famous win.

2007 (World Cup Final)

The T20 World Cup triumph was all the sweeter for India as they defeated Pakistan in the summit clash. Defending 157, Pakistan were bundled out for 152. Irfan Pathan was the star of the show as he returned with three wickets. Misbah-ul-Haq is still remembered for the famous ramp shot off the bowling of Joginder Sharma, but it ended up being an easy catch for Sreesanth.

2012 (Super Eight Match)

India under the leadership of MS Dhoni registered a comprehensive win over Pakistan in Super Eight clash in Colombo. The side did not break a sweat in chasing 129 and they did it with eight wickets in hand and 18 balls to spare. Virat Kohli starred with the bat as he played an unbeaten 78-run knock off 61 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

2014 (Super 10 Match)

It was yet another comprehensive win for Team India as they chased down a below par total of 131 with seven wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. It was again Virat Kohli who top-scored with the bat as he played a knock of 36. Suresh Raina also remained unbeaten on 35. Earlier, an all-round bowling performance restricted Pakistan to 130/7 in 20 overs.

2016 (Super 10 Match)

Rain played spoilsport at the Eden Gardens for this fixture and the match was curtailed to 18 overs per side. Pakistan were restricted to 118/5 in 18 overs. India lost three quick wickets chasing 119, with Mohammad Sami dismissing Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in quick succession. However, Virat Kohli steadied the ship for India, playing an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 37 balls.

2021 (Super 12 Match)

It is the only match that Pakistan have won against India in all World Cups. Shaheen Shah Afridi was at his best with the ball in hand and he dismissed KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in quick succession. Virat Kohli played a 57-run knock but India were restricted to just 151/7. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan then made mockery of the chase, playing knocks of 68 and 79 respectively, helping Pakistan register a 10-wicket win.