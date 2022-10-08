The world is eagerly waiting for the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. The anticipation for this match has been so intense that the game got sold out a month prior in advance of the tournament starting. Off late, Pakistan have give some memorable performances against India and they even broke the World Cup jinx against India by defeating them in the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE.

Taking note of that performance, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has said that Team India have now started to give Pakistan respect and hence the Babar Azam-led side needs to be appreciated for giving India a tough fight.

"These are games are more about the mentality, rather than skill and talent. Even small teams can beat big teams, if they have the temperament of not giving up. Pakistan have always been the underdogs heading into (World Cup) games against India. But, they have started to give us respect, of late. Earlier, they though that Pakistan can't beat them," Raja told Dawn News.

"So we should give credit to this current Pakistan team. We defeated a billion dollar cricket industry. I have played World Cups but we never won against India. This team should be appreciated. Despite limited to resources, we are giving them a tough fight," he added.

India and Pakistan had squared off against one another two times in the Asia Cup. India defeated Pakistan in the group stage while the latter came out on top in the Super 4 stage.