Team India's brilliant campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup had a forgetful ending, as they lost against England in the semi-final clash, at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Chasing 169, England openers Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) made a mockery of the target as they took their side across the line in just 16 overs and ten wickets in hand. With this loss, Team India's hopes of lifting the T20 World Cup have been crushed, as England will be facing Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

Put to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost three wickets in 12 overs, with only 75 runs on the board. Later, Hardik Pandya, along with Virat Kohli, took the charge and completely changed the momentum of the game. Pandya smashed 63 runs off 33 balls and Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls, to take the team's score to 168/6 in 20 overs. Hardik became the star for Team India as he rose to the occasion and played some magnificent shots. However, the all-rounder also had an 'unfortunate' end to his innings.

On the last ball of India's innings, Hardik, who was batting at 63, was facing Chris Jordan. The India all-rounder played a shot on the leg-side and the ball went across the boundary line. But, there was a twist in the tale as Hardik had already hit the stumps with his foot, hence ending up in getting out hit-wicket. The batter was seen highly disappointed over the manner of his dismissal.

Coming to the match, Buttler and Hales smashed 80 and 86 runs respectively as England defeated India in the second semi-final clash on Thursday. No Indian bowler was spared by the English openers as the target of 169 runs was chased in just 16 overs. For England, Chris Jordan became the star bowler as he scalped three wickets while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid took one wicket each.