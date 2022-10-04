Whatever hopes India had of Jasprit Bumrah's return in time for the T20 World Cup 2022 were thrown out of the window as the Board of Control for Cricket in Indi a (BCCI) confirmed that he will miss the showpiece event in Australia. Bumrah's fans, former cricketers, pundits and teammates have since taken to social media, wishing the speedster a speedy recovery. Even India's stars Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav posted heartfelt messages for Bumrah, hoping for his quick recovery.

"You will be back stronger @Jaspritbumrah93. Wish you a speedy recovery." tweeted Surya. Hardik wrote: "My Jassi Come back stronger like you always do @Jaspritbumrah93".

You will be back stronger @Jaspritbumrah93

Wish you a speedy recovery — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 4, 2022

My Jassi Come back stronger like you always do @Jaspritbumrah93 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 3, 2022

Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup 2022 because of a lower back injury. He marked his return in the T20I series against Australia and featured in a couple of T20Is before the same injury returned, resulting in him being sidelined for months.

Initially, the BCCI top bosses remained optimistic of Bumrah's return but eventually, the news of him missing the T20 World Cup 2022 was confirmed.

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists."

"Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury."

"The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon," a statement from the BCCI read.

Bumrah could face a lengthy spell of sidelines. There are claims that he could be out of action for about 6 month. But, the selectors and the team management will be hoping for his swift return considering how crucial the senior pacer is to India's cricketing ambitions.