Team India, which is currently playing in the T20 World Cup, expressed utter disappointment after they were reportedly served cold sandwiches and falafel on Tuesday after an exhausting practice session in Sydney. The players who were expecting a proper meal, stated that they preferred hot food and fruits, in place of the falafel. Many experts and fans came forward to express their opinion regarding this issue. Former India batter Virender Sehwag has written a cryptic post on Twitter, praising the Indian hospitality over the Western Countries.

"Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India are way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

The tweet soon went viral as everyone started speculating whether the former batter was hinting towards the 'Cold Sandwich' incident.

The team management had rested all the fast bowlers while all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Axar Patel also did not take part in the optional training session.

The players, who sweated it out ahead of the clash, were probably expecting a proper meal.

"It's not like any boycott. Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food after going back to the hotel," a BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"The problem is that the ICC isn't providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries," the official further said.

"You can't just have a cold sandwich (not even grilled) with avocado, tomato and cucumber after two hours of intense training. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment," the source added.

The ICC said it is looking into the issue and promised to sort the matter soon.

"Yes, the Indian team has told us about their issues with the food after practice. We are trying to figure out and the issue will be sorted," an ICC source told PTI.

With PTI Inputs.