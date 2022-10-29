New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips scored his second T20I century in the T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Phillips crossed the 100-run mark in 61 balls, having hit Maheesh Theekshana for a four towards the midwicket region. After achieving the feat, Phillips jumped in joy and his celebration was truly ecstatic. He was eventually dismissed on 104 (64) by Lahiru Kumara, before New Zealand posted a total of 167/7 after electing to bat.

Phillips was delighted with his knock as he roared in front of a packed SCG crowd, and also pointed his bat towards the Kiwi dressing room.

"The second hundred of #T20WorldCup 2022," ICC captioned the video.

Notably, It was the second century of the tournament, after South African Rilee Rossouw's 109 against Bangladesh, and only the 11th in T20 World Cup history.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat.

However, the Blackcaps lost three inside the first four overs as Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Williamson were all back in the dugout.

However, Phillips and Daryl Mitchell steadied their innings, adding 84 runs for the fourth wickets.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, Phillips kept New Zealand ticking.

He hit 10 fours and four sixes as New Zealand ended their innings with a strong total.

A win for either team will take them to the summit of Group 1, after two games were washed out yesterday.