The South African cricket team was given a bonus of 5 runs in the T20 World cup 2022 match against Bangladesh on Thursday. The additional runs came as a penalty because of what happened in the 11th over of South Africa's batting when Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was bowling. Before the start of the 12th over, a big confusion emerged that prompted the umpires to have a chat, following which the bowling side was reprimanded, with 5 runs being awarded to the batting side.

The Bangla Tigers were penalised by the umpire after wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan moved while Shakib Al Hasan was en route to deliver the ball. As per the rules, the wicket-keeper isn't allowed to move during the bowler's run-up.

South Africa were 112/1 after the end of 11 overs but 5 runs were added to their total, making it 117/1 before the start of the 12th over.

Earlier, in the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe, the Proteas were handed a penalty after the ball touched wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock's glove that was lying on the ground behind the stumps. This time, however, it was the Proteas team that was rewarded.

The 5 penalty runs that South Africa earned against Bangladesh helped them reach a total of 205/5 in 20 overs. Rilee Rossouw was the star with the bat for the South Africans, scoring a stupendous knock of 109 runs off 56 balls.

Quinton de Kock also produced an important innings of 63 runs off 38 balls to propel South Africa to a gigantic total.