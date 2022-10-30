The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Group 2 match in the T20 World Cup 2022 saw an epic drama unfold as the last ball had to be bowled twice. After the first 'last ball', on which Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani was stumped, the two sets of players shook hands. But, the third umpire reviewed the last ball and found that Bangladesh wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan had collected the ball just fractions ahead of the stumps. The umpire called Muzarabani not-out, as it was a no-ball, and recalled the Zimbabwe batters on the field, forcing Bangladesh to bowl the last ball again.

The dramatic scenes in the middle left cricket fans baffled. Many questioned why the ball had to be bowled again. Bangladesh managed to convert the second 'last ball' into a dot ball. But, had Zimbabwe managed to score the winning runs on that ball, a bigger drama would've taken place.

The decision, however, was in line with the laws of the game.

MCC's Rule 9.1.1 states the following when it comes to stumping dismissals: "The striker is out Stumped, except as in 39.3, if a ball which is delivered is not called No ball and he/she is out of his/her ground, other than as in 39.3.1 and he/she has not attempted a run when his/her wicket is fairly put down by the wicket-keeper without the intervention of another fielder. Note, however Laws 25.6.2 and 25.6.5 (Dismissal and conduct of a batter and his/her runner) and 27.3 (Position of wicket-keeper)."

Rule 27.3.1 states:"The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker's end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker's end or the striker attempts a run."

Promoted

Rule 27.3.2 states:"In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker's end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball."

The victory over Zimbabwe took Bangladesh to the second spot on the points table in Group 2, with two wins in three matches.