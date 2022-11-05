The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan arguably remains the most fierce in the world. In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, the two teams have already locked horns once with each other. The battle took place in the Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage where Rohit Sharma's men emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins. The way that the Group 2 has shaped since then, Pakistan's chances of semi-finals qualification have suffered a big blow. But, all hope is not lost yet.

The way the format of the T20 World Cup 2022 has been set up, there has always been the chance of an India vs Pakistan final. But, while India have their semi-final qualification in their own hands, Pakistan's progression depends on some other results.

Is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final still possible?

Yes, it is still possible but one particular fixture from Group 2 needs to favour Pakistan.

South Africa are up against the Netherlands in their final Super 12 match on Sunday. If the Netherlands beat South Africa and Pakistan go on to defeat Bangladesh, in their final group game, Babar Azam & Co. will qualify for the semi-finals.

India, who are up against Zimbabwe, also need to win their final group game to go through to the next round.

South Africa vs Netherlands = Netherlands win

Pakistan vs Bangladesh = Pakistan win

India vs Zimbabwe = India win

India vs England semi-final = India win

New Zealand vs Pakistan semi-final = Pakistan win

Final = India vs Pakistan

In such a situation, India and Pakistan will square off against England and New Zealand respectively. If the Asian giants win their respective matches, an India vs Pakistan final in Melbourne will be set up on November 13.