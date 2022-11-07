The 2022 T20 World Cup has produced some enthralling battles in Australia. A total of 4 teams have booked their qualification for the semi-finals after some intriguing results were witnessed in the Super 12 round, in Group 1 and Group 2. But the group stage of this edition of the T20 World Cup also acted as a qualification medium for the next edition. To be precise, a total of 12 teams have already qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup which will be held in the West Indies and the United States of America.

As many as 16 teams have participated in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Of these, only 2 earned tickets to the Super 12, and only 4 of these qualified for the semi-finals.

How 12 teams earned their ticket to 2024 T20 World Cup:

Group stage of 2022 T20 World Cup:

The Group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup concluded with a total of 4 teams, 2 from each group, qualifying for the semi-finals.

It isn't just the semi-finals berth that was up for grabs in the group stage of the tournament but also direct entry into the 2024 T20 World Cup. Based on their performance in this edition of the T20 World Cup, 8 teams have booked their qualification for the next edition (top 4 from each group in the Super 12).

The 8 teams are:

Group 1: New Zealand, England, Australia, and Sri Lanka

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, and the Netherlands

Hosts of 2024 edition:

Neither USA nor West Indies were part of the Super 12 round of the 2022 T20 World Cup but have still managed to earn a direct entry in the 2024 edition. They earned qualification on the basis of being the hosts of the tournament.

Two highest-ranked teams from the rest:

Promoted

The remaining two slots were filled by Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Though both of them weren't among the top 4 teams in their respective groups of the 2022 T20 World Cup, they earned qualification for the fact that they are the highest-ranked teams from the rest, No. 10 and No. 9 in ICC T20 Rankings respectively.

It has to be remembered that the 2024 T20 World Cup will be a 20-team affair. The names of the remaining 8 teams will be decided through qualifiers which will be held in Africa, Asia, and Europe while the Americas and EAP regions.