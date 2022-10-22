England face minnows Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup Group 1 match at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday. England, who reached the semi-finals of tournament last year, head into the tournament with series wins over Pakistan and defending champions Australia. The 2010 champions, however, could get a tough competition, especially in the bowling department, with the likes of Rashid Khan and Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi in top form. England suffered a big blow earlier this week when in-form pacer Reece Topley ruled out of the tournament. The Three Lions has roped in Tymal Mills as a like for like replacement for the lankey Topley. Chris Woakes' participation in the match is also a doubt, after reports suggesting that the all-rounder has a slight fitness issue.

When will the England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group 1 match be played?

The England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will the England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group 1 match be played?

The England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

What time will the England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group 1 match start?

The England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group 1 match?

The England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group 1 match?

The live streaming of the England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup Group 1 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

