Team India faced a terrible 10-wicket defeat against England in the semi-final clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday. Chasing 169, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made it a cake-walk as they took England across the line in just 16 overs. The loss prevented the Rohit Sharma-led side from lifting the prestigious ICC World Cup title. Following their defeat, many former cricketers and fans expressed their disappointment regarding Team India's poor performance in the must-win match. However, the Guinness World Records also did not miss the opportunity to mock the Indian team over the semi-final clash.

Taking to Twitter, Guinness World Records wrote, "Easiest run chase in history?" This comment by the GWR went viral on social media.

Easiest run chase in history? #INDvsENG — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 10, 2022

Coming to the semi-final clash, England openers Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) made a mockery of the 169-run target as they took their side across the line in just 16 overs, with 10 wickets in hand.

Put to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost three wickets in 12 overs, with only 75 runs on the board. Later, Hardik Pandya, along with Virat Kohli, took the charge and completely changed the momentum of the game. Pandya smashed 63 runs off 33 balls and Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls, to take the team's score to 168/6 in 20 overs.

Later, No Indian bowler was spared by the English openers as the target of 169 runs was chased down in just 16 overs. For England, Chris Jordan became the star bowler as he scalped three wickets while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid took one wicket each.

England will now be facing Pakistan in the final clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.