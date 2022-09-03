Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said he does not want to "jump to any conclusions" on Ravindra Jadeja missing the 2022 T20 World Cup shortly after it was reported that the star all-rounder was to undergo a knee surgery that would rule him out of the marquee tournament. Jadeja on Friday was ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE with a knee injury. On Saturday, news agency PTI quoted a source in the BCCI as saying that Jadeja is set to undergo knee surgery, which would keep him on the sidelines for an "indefinite" period.

Dravid, speaking at a press conference ahead of India's Super-4 stage match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, said that while Jadeja is injured, he did not want to rule him out of the T20 World Cup, which begins in October in Australia.

"Jadeja, he has injured his knee. Obviously he is ruled out for the Asia Cup. He's under the care of the medical team, he has gone to see the doctors, he has gone to see the experts," Dravid said.

"The World Cup is a fair way away, so we don't want to jump to any conclusions and rule him out or rule him in. We'll see how it goes," he went on to say.

"It's part of sports. People get injured. It's part of our job to try and manage them, manage how it goes," he added.

"A lot will depend on the rehab and the severity of the injury. We'll see how it goes," Dravid said.

"I don't want to rule him out or make too many comments until we have a much clearer picture and we have a better idea. Specially the World Cup is 6-7 weeks away now," the India head coach concluded.

Jadeja played both matches for India in the Asia Cup so far, and was especially key in their tense chase against Pakistan in the group stage encounter last week.