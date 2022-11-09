Rohit Sharma-led Team India will have their task cut-out, when they step out to the field against England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. Players are always remembered for putting in performances in crunch games, especially the knockout matches in ICC events. However, skipper Rohit believes that one bad game in a knockout cannot define a player. He also said that he understands the importance of these games, but one must also look at the past performances.

"I think knockout games are important. We do understand that. It's a simple logic to it, knockout games, because you get to play only once and there's only one opportunity to do well in that knockout game," said Rohit.

"But for us, I think, not just for me but for the players, what they've done in their entire career doesn't define them by just one knockout game. The entire year you work so hard to get where you want to and to do well in whichever format you play. So that one particular game is not going to decide that," he added.

Rohit also said that as a team, they understand the fickle nature of T20 cricket, and one must needs to be ready for any situation. He cited the examples of two big teams (Australia and South Africa) being knocked out of the tournament in the Super 12 stage.

"I think it's important we do understand the importance of knockout, but at the same time, it's also important to realize and understand what sort of effort you put in the entire year to come to that stage," said Rohit.

"For us as players, as a team, I think we can pride ourselves to be here at this point in time because we saw two of the quality teams which were knocked out, and anything can happen in this format. For us, I think to be here at this point in time, I think we can take a lot of credit and pride ourselves in where we have come," he added.

Further talking about the same, Rohit said: "But again, it's just a phase. It's just one phase of the tournament. We know there are two crucial phases of it. We do understand when you play this kind of tournament, you have to break it into parts. We've done one part of it really well. There are two more parts to go."

"But tomorrow is going to be one part of it where we have to play well to get the result. But yeah, specifically to talk about that, I think it's important to understand that knockout games are important, and you do well, it gives you that immense confidence. But we do not forget what has happened in the past, what the players have done in the past. All the performances that they've put in for the team over the year, that one game cannot be dictating that," he added.

Lastly, talking about the same, the Indian captain said: "I think there's a lot of effort that goes into putting ourselves and playing for the country and getting those efforts, getting those runs, getting those wickets, so I really don't believe that one bad game in the knockout can truly define what kind of player you are."