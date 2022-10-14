Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth in a unique way on Thursday. Given that the India spinner is currently in Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup and Dhanashree is in India, the duo connected through a video call for the festival. Dhanashree later uploaded a video of the same on social media. In the shared clip, the duo could be seen spending some funny and quality time together.

Watch it here:

Ahead of India's three-match T20I series against Australia in September, Chahal has posted a romantic video with wife Dhanashree along with the caption: "My strongest woman is my strength."

The couple is very popular on social media due to their reels and posts. They often post videos where they can be seen dancing together. The duo tied the knot in December 2020. Dhanashree Verma is a YouTuber and dance choreographer and has a wide following on social media. Chahal, on the other hand, is one of India's leading spin bowlers in limited overs cricket and a star performer in the IPL.

Earlier, the social media was abuzz with divorce rumours of the star couple. Chahal had asked his fans to not believe rumours about his married life. In an Instagram story Chahal wrote, "A humble request to you all to not believe, in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone."