Former India selector Saba Karim has been left highly impressed by star batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is going through a purple patch in the shortest format of the game. Suryakumar, who is currently the second ranked batter in the T20I rankings, played knocks of 61 and 50 not out in the first two T20Is of the ongoing three-match series against South Africa. Speaking exclusively on SPORTS18's daily sports news show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP', Karim feels that India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup now rely on Suryakumar's form during the tournament.

"Well one thing I can say is - India's chances of winning the World Cup depend largely on Suryakumar Yadav's form and I say this because he plays in such a difficult position. In the middle overs, in the T20 format to play with such a high strike rate is not so easy but it comes so easy for Suryakumar Yadav because of his skill, experience and he's so dexterous," said Karim.

"He's got an uncanny ability to find the gaps in the right areas, at times he toys with the bowling and there are several vacant areas which he is able to exploit so easily. So yes Suryakumar Yadav, I hope and pray that he does well and continues with this form even in the World Cup," he added.

With 801 rating points, Suryakumar is second in the T20I batter rankings, only behind Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (861).

India face South Africa in the third and final T20I and Suryakumar look to continue with the same momentum.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup on October 23.