England are currently taking on Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. After electing to field, England bowlers managed to restrict Pakistan to a below-par total of 137/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Sam Curran's three-wicket haul. However, England were a bit sloppy with their fielding, and the total could've been even lesser if they had taken their chances. In the 18th over, England missed a catch and a run-out chance on the same ball. On the fourth delivery of the over, Harry Brook dropped a regulation catch at point, before Chris Jordan missed a run-out chance after collecting the throw.

The comedy of errors allowed Pakistan to steal three runs, including two overthrows.

For England, Curran returned figures of 3/12, while Adil Rashid and Jordan bagged a couple of wickets each.

Shan Masood top-scored for Pakistan with a 28-ball 38, while Babar Azam also hit 32 off 28 balls.

England, the 50-over World Cup champions who are looking to add to their sole T20 crown in 2010, named an unchanged side with batsman Dawid Malan and pace bowler Mark Wood still not fit, meaning Phil Salt and Chris Jordan retain their places.

Pakistan are also searching for a second T20 title after winning the tournament in 2009 and, like England, named an unchanged side.

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi