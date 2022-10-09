Team India is currently gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, starting October 16. India will start their campaign in the main event on October 23 with a much-awaited game against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Indian squad has already reached Australia for the T20 extravaganza and started its training on Friday. BCCI on Saturday shared a video of an interaction between Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh. In the lighthearted video, Chahal teases Harshal Patel after the player tries to answer one of his questions in English.

While Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh will be playing their maiden World Cup, the event in Australia will also be Yuzvendra Chahal's first in the T20 format.

When asked by Chahal on how it felt wearing India blazer ahead of the team's departure from Mumbai, Harshal started his answer in English. This is when Chahal jokingly said, "Chahal TV Hindi mein hain (Chahal TV is in Hindi)."

India had earlier announced a 15-member squad alongside four reserves but the team travelled to Australia with only 14 players in the main squad. This is because Jasprit Bumrah, who had earlier made it to the team, was later ruled out of the tournament due to back injury.

Bumrah had recently made a comeback from injury but he could play only two matches against Australia before he was again forced to stay out of action. India are yet to announce the replacement of the player for the mega event.