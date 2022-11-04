Speedster Mohammed Shami has managed to stay economical in the ongoing T20 World Cup and along the way he has taken four wickets as well. The pacer showed his ability first in the warm-up game against Australia, where he bowled just a single over, which was the final over of the game, and he defended 11 runs, helping India register a narrow win. However, it is important to remember that Shami was not originally named in the World Cup squad, and he was only a late inclusion after being named the replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah.

Now, Shami's coach Mohammad Badruddin has revealed the pacer's initial reaction on not being named in the World Cup squad originally.

"Shami was a bit angry but didn't express it. He was very hopeful he will be selected as T20 world cup was in Australia. Those pitches suit his bowling. He was upset when the selection didn't happen but never showed it. He went on playing or being at NCA, or here at his farm, toiling away on the pitch. I would tell him that it's my gut feeling that he would play the world cup; he would blush and stay silent. See now he is playing," the pacer's coach told the Indian Express.

Shedding light on the pacer's preparations, the coach said: "We kept around ten wet balls and he used to bowl non-stop. Wet ball is hard to grip, it's where skills come handy. Shami must on an average used to bowl hundred odd balls daily to perfect his art. Look now, he is doing well in that too," his coach reveals," the coach Badruddin says. The Bangladesh offered proof. On resumption after rain, Shami, who had given 21 runs in his first spell of two overs which included a 16-run over, struck with his first ball to Shanto. It was Adelaide, but it was Sahaspur in some ways."

"He has a few acres of land. And if there are no crops grown, he brings a tractor and resurfaces the whole mud. Shami will run for hours, he still does, he is not the one, who believes much in the gym, for him running is key," his childhood coach Badruddin said. Shami has two full fledged pitches made for him. One is slow and one is fast," he stated further.

Team India are currently at the top of Group 2 standings with 6 points, and they will take on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.