Former India spinner and ex selector Sarandeep Singh has said that not playing leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal throught the T20 World Cup campaign was one of the "biggest mistakes" of the team management, as Rohit Sharma's side was handed a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday.

"One of the team's biggest mistakes was to not play Yuzvendra Chahal in the entire tournament especially today. You saw how effective England's wrist spinners were," Sarandeep told news agency PTI.

India played Dinesh Karthik in the finisher's role in the first four matches of the Super 12 stage, thus keeping Rishabh Pant out of the playing XI. The decision to persist with Karthik, despite his failures also baffled Sarandeep.

"Not playing Rishabh Pant in the league stage (he played only one game) also baffled me."

Sarandeep said some tough calls have to be taken as India plan for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Americas.

Promoted

"I don't see at least half of the team members playing the next T20 World Cup including Rohit, Virat, Ashwin, Shami and Bhuvi. The selectors need to take a call on that," the former India spinner added.

(With PTI inputs)