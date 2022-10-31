All hope looked lost as the South African pace attack rattled the Indian top-order in the Group 2 T20 World Cup match on Sunday. India lost the likes of Rohit Shama, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul early but Suryakumar Yadav refused to give up. The middle-order batter 68 runs off 40 balls, orchestrating a 52-run stand with Dinesh Karthik for the 6th wicket to rescue the Indian innings. Having witnessed Surya's knock, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir termed Surya's performance 'the best T20 innings by an Indian ever'.

Gambhir's comments came during the mid-innings show for broadcaster Star Sports. The cricketer-turned-politician said that he has never seen a better T20I innings than the one produced by Surya in Perth against South Africa.

"I have not seen a better T20 innings than this," Gambhir said. "This is probably the best T20 innings by an Indian. The wickets had fallen, and on this pitch to do this is something."

The former India opener, who also played alongside Suryakumar during their time together at Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, explained the reason behind such grand praise. During the chat, also reiterated his belief that Surya should bat at the No. 3 spot for India in T20Is.

"See, I have a reason behind it. The reason is that you don't fiddle with someone's form, just because you want someone else to get back in form. He was unbelievable in England when everyone struggled. He was brilliant in the West Indies as well. He's 30 as well. He is not like 21, 22. He doesn't have a lot of time on his hands. Make him bat at No.3, make the most of his form, and Virat Kohli, he has got so much experience, he can still come and bat at No.4, depending on the situation as well. I personally feel that Surya should be batting at No.3 from here on till the World Cup and see how the results is going to be," Gambhir further said.

Suryakumar's 68 helped the Indian team reach a respectable total of 133 runs in 20 overs. The score wsn't enough to deny South Africa a win. The Proteas chased down the target with 2 balls to spare, with David Miller (59) and Aiden Markram (52) being the top-scoring batters.