Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 with a match against each other. A lot will on stake as the two sides will be meeting each other for the 14th time in a World Cup game. Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has warned the Rohit Sharma-led side about Pakistan's approach in the highly-awaited clash. Pakistan had defeated India when the two sides met each other in 2021 T20 World Cup and Parthiv feels that the win must have boosted the morale of the Babar Azam-led side.

It is worth noting that both India and Pakistan had faced each other a total of 12 times in a World Cup game before 2021 with the latter losing all those games. But a 10-wicket win last year helped Pakistan make the head-to-head record 1-12.

Meanwhile in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, India and Pakistan faced each other twice with Rohit and co. winning one game and Pakistan winning the other.

Promoted

"Now Pakistan would come out with a different mindset. They were not expecting to beat India by 10 wickets in the last T20 World Cup. But here (in Asia Cup) they have beaten India once and they have already beaten India in that World Cup game (in 2021). So they would be thinking differently. They would think that 'we can beat this side' because before that they had not beaten India in any World Cup game for a long, long time. So there will be a different kind of challenge for India to get into the World Cup," said Parthiv on Cricbuzz.

In the 2022 Asia Cup that took place in T20 format, India failed to advance to the final while Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the summit clash.