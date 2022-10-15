Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the finest batters going around in world cricket right now, and he would hope to put on a good show for his side at the upcoming T20 World Cup, beginning Sunday. Pakistan will play their first match of the tournament on October 23 against arch-rival India. The apex cricket body, ICC organised a Captains' Day media call on Saturday where all 16 skippers were made available to speak to the media. Knowing how it was Babar's birthday, Australia captain Aaron Finch presented him with a cake and the Pakistan skipper celebrated his day with other 15 captains.

The official Twitter handle of ICC shared the photos of Babar celebrating his birthday.

"Happy birthday @babarazam258. That cake looks good," tweeted ICC.

While speaking to the media, Babar also gave an update on the match-fitness of Shaheen.

"Shaheen has come back, Fakhar has also come back. For the first game, we have six days and we have two practice games as well. We have to utilise that. Shaheen especially the way he has come back, he is fully fit and he always gives his 100 per cent. Looking forward to seeing him play," said Babar.

Pakistan have a solid fast-bowling lineup comprising Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Babar said that Pakistan have always produced quality fast bowlers and they take pride in that.

"Pakistan have always come up with quality pace bowlers. Our fast-bowling lineup is also very strong. With Shaheen coming back, it will become stronger. We have played with different combinations in our previous games. Haris Rauf has improved his bowling with the new ball and at the death. We can go with different combinations," said Babar.

When asked about the match against India, Babar said: "Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best."